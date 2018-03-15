Man arrested in stabbing at Cornelius Fred Meyer

The man wanted for stabbing another man at the Cornelius Fred Meyer store last Friday has been arrested.

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies found the 33 year-old victim near the entrance to the garden center just before 6:00am with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The store is located on East Baseline Street near North 20th Avenue.

The suspect was identified as 29 year-old Samuel Lund. That led to an anonymous tip and Lund was arrested at a home near Southeast 26th and Main Street in Hillsboro on Wednesday afternoon.

Lund is charged with attempted murder, assault, violating his parole and possession of meth.

Police say both men know each other.

— Jeremy Scott