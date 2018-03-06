Man arrested in Forest Grove identify theft operation

A man is behind bars for running an identity theft operation out of McMenamins Grand Lodge in Forest Grove.

Police were tipped off to the activity of 27-year-old Garrett Pruitt-Rexroad on Sunday. He was a guest at the hotel.

Officers learned that he was associated with a U-Haul van. They tried to pull him over on Main Street near Pacific Avenue, but Pruitt-Rexroad took off speeding.

Police conducted surveillance on the hotel and arrested him.

A search warrant was obtained for his hotel room and turned up multiple items related to manufacturing credit cards and extensive evidence of an aggravated I-D theft operation.

— Jeremy Scott