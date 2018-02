A man tried his luck at a store in Cornelius and it didn’t end well.

38-year-old Dominic Lamania came into the Wilco Farm store on February 2nd, tried on some Danner boots and walked out wearing them. He came back the next day and did it again.

The books are worth more than $200 each.

Police used surveillance video to identify Lamania. He was arrested for the thefts and violating parole.

— Jeremy Scott