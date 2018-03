A 21-year-old man accused of leading authorities on a pursuit from Salem to Wilsonville was arrested Tuesday night.

Oregon State Police were called around 8:30 p.m. about a pickup truck that was reportedly speeding and passing other cars on the Interstate 5 shoulder near Salem.

Troopers tried to pull the driver over but a chase ensued. OSP stopped pursuing the truck near Woodburn for safety reasons, and Portland police later found the truck.

By FOX 12 Staff

Read more HERE from KPTV.com