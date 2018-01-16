Man accused of trying to stab customers at Aloha bar

Security intervened when a man tried to stab customers at a bar in Aloha late Saturday night.

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies found staff at Club Underground on Tualatin Valley Highway near Southwest 185th Avenue on the floor struggling with the man, who was still armed with the knife.

The altercation apparently started when a man accidentally bumped into the suspect while entering the restroom.

Witnesses say 39-year-old Jonathan Lemarroy of Hillsboro flashed some hand signals, brought out a knife and swung it at several people.

Ultimately, he was disarmed after cutting his own hand. Lemarroy faces several charges including assault, rioting and felon in possession of a weapon.

— Jeremy Scott