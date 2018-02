The man accused of killing an Aloha mother, with her body found in a car days later, was arraigned on a grand jury indictment Thursday.

Court documents state Jeremiah Ward Johnston, 35, killed and dismembered the body of 28-year-old Sara Zghoul.

The indictment alleges Johnston committed murder and abuse of a corpse on Jan. 20.

Reporter Johnathan Hendricks

