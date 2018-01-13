Man accused of assaulting girlfriend, firing gun in Cornelius

Authorities say a man assaulted his girlfriend in Cornelius on Friday morning and fired a gun as he took off.

The disturbance started around 9:00 at a residence on South 1st Avenue and Heather Street.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The couple’s 3-year-old child was present. They were not hit by the gunfire.

The suspect has not yet been arrested.

Three nearby schools in the Forest Grove district were put in lockout, but students were released on time.

