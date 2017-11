Police are cracking down on distracted drivers who they say aren’t obeying the new cell phone law.

According to police, they’re still seeing too many drivers using their phones despite a new law that went into effect on Oct. 1.

Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday, multiple law enforcement agencies will have a few officers in plain clothing looking for people driving with their cell phones. Those who are, are facing a $260 fine.

By FOX 12 Staff

Read more HERE from KPTV.com