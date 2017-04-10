Linn County deputies identify fatal plane crash victims

Linn County investigators have identified four people killed in a plane crash near Eugene on Friday morning.

The pilot, Mark Gregory Aletky, 67, died along with three passengers: 42-yer-old John A. Zitting, his wife Karen Blackmore Zitting, 37, and their son John Brendan Zitting, age 17. The family is from Thousand Oaks, California. The pilot is from Acton, California.

The four individuals were the only occupants aboard the single-engine, six-seat aircraft.

