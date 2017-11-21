Lead in Tualatin Valley Water District below federal standards

The latest test results on lead in the Tualatin Valley Water District supply show that levels are well below the federal standard.

In October, tests found that 40% percent of homes had no detectable lead at all. 90% had a lead level of nine parts per billion or less, which is about 60% of the standard.

Officials say the main source of lead in water is plumbing fixtures, which may contain lead-based solder and brass or chrome-plated plumbing fixtures and components.

TVWD serves 220,000 people in Washington County.

Lead exposure can cause serious health problems, especially to pregnant women and young children.

For more information on reducing lead exposure and the health effects of lead, contact the Leadline at (503) 988-4000 or www.leadline.org; visit the EPA’s web site at www.epa.gov/lead; call the National Lead Information Center at (800) 424-LEAD (5323); or contact a health care provider.

— Jeremy Scott