Landscaping company helps Beaverton family that fell victim to crime

When a local family fell victim to a crime, they were left wondering how they could afford to stay warm this winter. That is until a landscape company stepped in to help.

Beaverton police told FOX 12 they can’t say specifically what happened that put the family in a tough spot, only that it’s a very sensitive case. But whatever happened left the family unable to heat their home.

Victim services reached out to Beaverton police to find a company that could help out in anyway they could, and that’s when Baseline Landscapes stepped up.

By FOX 12 Staff

Read more HERE from KPTV.com