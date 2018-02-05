Lake Oswego Junior High students stage walkout over racist incident

Students from Lake Oswego Junior High School are staging a walk-out Monday morning to promote racial equality after a recent racist incident at the school.

School officials say they support their students’ voices being heard and that they want to provide a safe environment for their students.

This all stems from an incident in a classroom at the junior high school more than a week ago when three white students handed a post-it note to an African-American student that had the N-word written on it, with the word “dog” written beneath.

