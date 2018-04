After 64 Years on the air, KUIK AM 1360 Signs off the air, 6:02pm, March 31st, 2018. Don McCoun, Owned and operated KUIK since 1978.

Dave Bourne, Program Director, Don McCoun, Owner, and Jayne Carroll, Afternoon Talk Show Host, in the last half hour of the Jayne Carroll Show broadcast, March 30th, 2018