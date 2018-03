(Photo from October 13, 1980)

KUIK General Manager, Don McCoun stands by original tower base at Jackson Bottom, about 2400 S.W. Hillsboro Hwy. on Oregon 219.

This location also included the broadcast building.

The tower base was poured in Summer 1954 and the station signed on the air as KRTV October 29, 1954. KRTV stood for “Radio Tualatin Valley”. It became KUIK February 14, 1957.

— KUIK Staff