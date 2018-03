Kroger, the nation’s largest grocery chain, said it will stop selling guns and ammunition to customers who are younger than 21 years old. It’s the third major retailer in two days to impose new age restrictions on sales.

Kroger sells weapons and ammunition at 45 Fred Meyer stores located in four western states. Those stores sell general merchandise. The Kroger grocery stores do not sell weapons.

By Chris Isidore

