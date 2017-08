Officers in Kelso have arrested a 22-year-old suspected in a stabbing assault who they said fled from police early Monday, stole a running patrol car and led officers on a pursuit.

According to the Kelso Police Department, an officer attempted to contact and apprehend Shane S. Goldsby on Douglas Street around 12:15 a.m., noting that Goldsby was wanted for a stabbing assault that was still under investigation.

By FOX 12 Staff

Reporter Marilyn Deutsch

Read more HERE from KPTV.com