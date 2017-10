Firefighters responded to a Keizer home late Thursday night, rescuing a man and his young daughter from the flames that could be seen burning the home’s roof.

Crews arrived at the home on Rozilla Court Northeast at 11:39 p.m. after four children, ages 2 to 8, escaped the fire and called 911 from a neighbor’s house.

By FOX 12 Staff

Read more HERE from KPTV.com