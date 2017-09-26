K-9 “Diesel” Tracks Down Car Thieves On Bull Mountain

A pair of car thieves were nabbed early Monday morning in the Bull Mountain area. A witness called 9-1-1 reporting two men trying to break into cars on Southwest Winterview Drive.

Police from several jurisdictions responded. With the help of Tigard Police K-9 “Diesel”, the suspects were arrested driving a stolen car. 18 year-old Zahira Ahmed of Portland, and 16 year-old boy face a list of charges.

Deputies recovered several items that were stolen out of at least seven unlocked cars.

The Washington County Sheriff’s office reminds us not to store valuables in your car, always lock them and report any suspicious activity.

— Jeremy Scott