JAYNE CARROLL SHOW EXCLUSIVE: Jailed citizen journalist Mike Stickland tells all

Citizen journalist and conservative blogger Mike Strickland was found guilty this past February of 21 felony and misdemeanor crimes for pulling a Glock semi-automatic handgun at a “Don’t Shoot Portland” and “Black Lives Matters” protest in July of 2016. He had a concealed weapons permit at the time.

Multnomah County Circuit Judge Thomas Ryan sentenced Stickland in May to 40 days in jail, banned from possessing guns, and banned from recording video until 2018 and only with permission of his probation officer. He served his jail time on weekends.

Strickland was also sentenced to three years of probation, 240 hours of community service and fined him $3,100.

Strickland spoke exclusively with Jayne Carroll on the afternoon of Tuesday, December 19th and says he is planning an appeal.

— Jeremy Scott