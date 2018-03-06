iPads stolen from Westview High School recovered

39 iPads that were ripped off from the Westview High School campus in Rock Creek one month ago have been recovered undamaged.

All of them were stuffed in garbage bags on property belonging to the Tualatin Hills Park and Recreation District near Northwest Rock Creek Boulevard. An employee found the stolen iPads on Monday morning.

The Beaverton School District remotely disabled the computers using security software installed on them after learning of the theft.

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies working at the school found that three portables classrooms were broken into late on the evening of February 3rd. Forced entry was made into one of the classrooms through a locked window.

The iPads, worth over $400 each, were taken along with two video projectors, which are still missing.

Anyone with tips is asked to contact investigators at (503) 629-0111.

