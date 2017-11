A hunter killed by a falling tree in the Morrow County wilderness has been identified as a Hillsboro firefighter.

Hillsboro Fire and Rescue identified the man killed as 31-year-old Ryan Grimaldi, who was a Hillsboro firefighter and paramedic for 6 years.

Members of the Hillsboro Fire Department honored Grimaldi by traveling to the town of Heppner on Sunday to escort his body back to Tualatin.

— Fox 12 Staff

