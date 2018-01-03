Hillsboro woman killed in crash on River Road

Two cars collided head-on Tuesday afternoon on Southwest River Road south of Farmington Road just outside of Hillsboro, killing 55-year-old Kimberly Clowdus.

A 32-year-old driver behind the wheel of the other car was taken to the hospital with apparent minor injuries.

The wreck happened just after 3:00. River Road was closed for about two hours from Farmington to Scholls Ferry Road, also known as Highway 10.

Investigators say Clowdus was attempting to pass traffic northbound when she was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

— Jeremy Scott