Hillsboro School District policy change will allow nurses to give students contraceptives

The Hillsboro School District made a major policy change Tuesday night. Now, nurses at the district’s school-based health center will be able to offer contraceptives to students.

Every school board member voted for the policy change, except one who said she had a conflict of interest and did not vote.

A spokesperson for the district said this is the second time this issue has been brought up. In 2016, the board considered changing its policy that stated it did not allow contraceptives to be given to students.

By Haley Rush

Read more HERE from KPTV.com