Hillsboro Police K9 Gets Life-Saving Vest

A Hillsboro Police K9 will get a life-saving vest in honor of a four-legged friend. K9 Odie passed away from cancer in March.

Thanks to Debbie Currie of Gresham and the non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Blazer is the recipient of a vest that will protect him from being shot or stabbed.

The vest is embroidered with the sentiment: “In memory of K9 Odie”.

Blazer, a three-year-old Belgian Malinois, has been on the force since last December and is partnered with Officer Matt Schmidt.

Vested Interest in K9s was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers. They have provided over 2,600 protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a cost of over $2.1 million.

— Jeremy Scott