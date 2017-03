A Hillsboro middle school was put on lockdown Tuesday morning after five homemade explosives were found in a park across the street.

Hillsboro officers and firefighters had the parking lot area at Reedville Park shut down so the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from the Portland Police Bureau could safely destroy the explosives that were in plastic jugs and bottles strewn around the lot.

By FOX 12 Staff

Reporter Kandra Kent

