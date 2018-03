A Hillsboro man was killed in a crash in Lincoln County early Tuesday morning.

58-year-old Ulysses Semsem crashed head-on into oncoming traffic on Highway 18 near Rose Lodge.

Authorities say he failed to make the turn around a sweeping curve and crossed the centerline, hitting a FedEx delivery truck.

The truck was knocked down a 75′ embankment into a creek. A passenger had minor injuries.

— Jeremy Scott