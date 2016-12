Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 26-year-old man after he led them on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

WCSO said at 3:35 p.m. Thursday, a deputy with the Interagency Gang Enforcement Team was conducting an investigation in Aloha when he saw a suspicious vehicle drive past him. The deputy checked the car’s license plate and learned the car had been reported stolen earlier that day to the Hillsboro Police Department.

By FOX 12 Staff

