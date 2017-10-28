Hillsboro Fall Leaf Pick-Up Begins Monday

Monday is the first day of the season for the city of Hillsboro’s curbside leaf pick-up.

You’re asked to pile the leaves in a row 18″ away from the curb and no more than 3′ tall. Make sure it does not block mailboxes, driveways or intersections.

Check the map below to know when crews will be in your neighborhood.

The curbside picks-up will run through January.

If you miss your pick-up, you can dispose of your leaves either with your yard debris, or take to them to the city’s leaf drop-off site at Fairground Sports Complex on 28th Avenue on November 18th, December 2nd or 16th from 9:30am to 3:30pm.

The curbside leaf pick-up and leaf disposal drop-off opportunities help the Hillsboro Public Works Department keep the 230 miles of streets clean, reliable and reduce flooding caused by leaves clogging storm drains.

Some other guidelines to participate in the free curbside leaf pick-up program:

Do not place leaves in the street any earlier than one week before the scheduled start date for your area.

Leaves need to be from street trees only.

Crews will not pick up yard debris, sticks, grass clippings, construction materials, or garbage.

Place leaves separate from garbage cans and yard debris bins.

Loose leaves are preferred instead of bagged. If bags are necessary, please use biodegradable paper bags. Plastic bags will not be accepted.

Remove any basketball hoops or other obstructions, including cars, to allow for the leaf pickup equipment to collect leaves.

— Jeremy Scott