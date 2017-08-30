Hillsboro Collection Drive Set Up For Harvey Disaster Relief Supplies

People in Texas are in desperate need of disaster relief supplies in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey, and now there’s a donation site up and running in Hillsboro where people can help.

Now through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., drop off supplies at Mach 1 Motorsports at 2820 Southeast 39th Loop Suite E.

The supply drive is being organized by the Overland Emergency Response Network, which is a national non-profit that just launched in March to support first responders in disaster situations.

— Kelsey Watts

