The Multnomah County Health Department is investigating two confirmed cases of hepatitis A in restaurant workers at two Cup and Saucer restaurants in Portland.

Anyone who ate or drank at the Cup and Saucer Cafe at 8237 N. Denver Avenue from March 22 to March 29 is urged to contact their health care provider to see if they need to be vaccinated or receive other preventative care.

By Paul Craig

