Gresham Police are investigating a hit and run crash that left a 16-year old girl fighting for her life Friday night.

Police say they were called to the area of SE 202nd Ave. & SE Stark St. around 10:30 p.m. on a report a girl crossing the street in a lit crosswalk had been hit. They add the driver of the vehicle took off.

By Johnathan Hendricks

