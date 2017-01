Fred Meyer customers may want to be on the lookout for carrot cupcakes that may contain milk or soy but their labels don’t list the potential allergens.

Bakery Fresh Goodness Carrot Cupcakes have been removed from Fred Meyer stores’ bakery departments in Oregon, Washington state and Idaho due to a potential health hazard. Stores in Alaska have also removed the cupcakes.

By FOX 12 Staff

