Fraudulent checks making the rounds in Beaverton

Fraudulent checks are making the rounds through the mail in Beaverton.

One of the checks showed up at the police department addressed to an employee.

Police are advising you to take precautions before trying to cash or deposit a check that looks fishy and you’re not expecting, including talking with your bank

How to spot a fraudulent check:

1) Examine the check. Most legitimate business checks will have one edge that is rough or perforated.

2) Look for a bank logo on the check. If there is no bank logo the check is likely fake.

3) Check for irregularities. Check for spelling or typing errors within any of the printed areas. If you spot a misspelling the check is likely fraudulent.

4) Checks that accompany letters which request the recipient to send money back in exchange for cashing the check are always fraudulent.

Thing to do with a questionable check:

1) Check with your local bank to see if the check if fraudulent.

2) Contact the company who supposedly wrote the check. Legitimate businesses become victims of fraud and have their information printed on fraudulent checks.

3) Don’t cash suspicious checks without talking to your bank first.

4) Contact your local law enforcement agency.

— Jeremy Scott