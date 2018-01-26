Four men arrested in child predator sting in Beaverton

Four men are facing charges from a child predator sting in Beaverton.

The mission of the operation was to identify and arrest adults with the intent to have sex with children 15-years-old and younger.

Detectives and members of the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force communicated with the four men who came to Beaverton for that purpose.

The men are identified as 31-year-old Jacob Wren (upper left), 45-year-old William Street (upper right), 19-year-old David Fiks (lower left), and 24-year-old Blake Dufault (lower right).

They’re charged with the online sexual corruption of a child, and luring a minor.

Authorities say child exploitation by sexual predators online is a major problem and these operations will continue.

— Jeremy Scott