Former Tigard High School student killed in Las Vegas shooting

A woman who attended Tigard High School was one of the victims in the Las Vegas mass shooting.

A gunman on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino rained heavy fire down on a crowd of over 22,000 at the Route 91 Harvest Festival Sunday night. Authorities say 59 people have died and more than 500 people were injured.

Dorene Anderson was one of the people killed in the shooting. She attended Tigard High School and withdrew from the school in December 1985.

