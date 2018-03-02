Forest Grove woman arrested for residential thefts

45-year-old Melinda Lucero of Forest Grove is behind bars for theft.

She agreed to meet officers and return what she’d stolen from residents in the Oak Hills neighborhood.

The investigation started last week and led to Lucero’s home. One of the victims, a Forest Grove Police officer, noticed his flower pot on her front porch.

Police recovered a stash of items ranging from lawn ornaments, a wicker bench, flower pots, ladder and throw pillows.

Investigators ask that anyone who has not reported a theft of their property to do so.

— Jeremy Scott