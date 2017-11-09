Forest Grove Man Sentenced For Bombing

A Forest Grove man convicted on charges for setting off a bomb was sentenced this week to 12 years in prison.

Authorities say Timothy Holycross, 57, planted a bomb outside a home on May 19th near 22nd Place and Kingwood Street where his estranged wife was sleeping. The blast sent shrapnel flying for nearly 300 feet.

A jury convicted Holycross last month of six counts of attempted aggravated murder, manufacturing and possessing a destructive device, arson, criminal mischief, three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and violating a stalking protective order.

Two search warrants were served and Holycross was arrested two weeks after the bombing.

His estranged wife had a stalking order on him and was sleeping with another man at the home.

