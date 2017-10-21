Forest Grove Man Convicted in Bombing

A trial ended this week with the conviction of a Forest Grove man in a bombing earlier this year.

Authorities say Timothy Holycross, 57, was behind an explosion on May 19th near 22nd Place and Kingwood Street.

He was convicted on six counts of attempted aggravated murder, manufacturing and possessing a destructive device, arson, criminal mischief, three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and violating a stalking protective order.

Two search warrants were served and Holycross was arrested two weeks after the bombing.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced for the crimes next Wednesday.

— Jeremy Scott