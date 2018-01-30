Floodgates activated on Fern Hill Road

For the first since they were installed last November, Washington County activated locking floodgates near Forest Grove.

Flooding closed Fern Hill Road between Geiger Road and Taylor Way over the weekend. It was re-opened on Monday afternoon.

Year after year, authorities see drivers take their chances navigating past barriers and into the treacherous waters. Barricades were not doing the job to keeping people out of trouble.

After two drivers had to be rescued from the floodwaters last year, the county installed flood gates on Fern Hill and another problem spot, Susbauer Road. Both roads flood just about every year during heavy rain.

Each of those drivers were billed nearly $800 for the rescue and moving or driving around the barricades. Transportation officials remind drivers that is illegal to do so. Now with locking floodgates, drivers are forced to find another way around.

— Jeremy Scott