Fires that destroyed new homes in Bethany area deemed arson; community meeting set

Fires that destroyed two homes under construction in the Bethany area have been ruled arson.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue are hosting a community meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the recent fires, along with steps being taken to protect the community and what residents can do to help.

The meeting will take place at Springville K-8 School, 6655 N.W. Joss Ave. A Facebook page has been created with more information.

— Fox 12 Staff

Read more HERE from KPTV.com