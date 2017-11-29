Navigation

Fires that destroyed new homes in Bethany area deemed arson; community meeting set

By on November 28, 2017 in News

Fires that destroyed two homes under construction in the Bethany area have been ruled arson.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue are hosting a community meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the recent fires, along with steps being taken to protect the community and what residents can do to help.

The meeting will take place at Springville K-8 School, 6655 N.W.  Joss Ave. A Facebook page has been created with more information.

— Fox 12 Staff

Read more HERE from KPTV.com