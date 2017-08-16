Fires In Oregon Parks and Beaches Prohibited

Just in time for the eclipse, campfires and open flames are prohibited at all Oregon State Parks, facilities and beaches. That includes charcoal briquettes, tiki-style torches and candles.

The only fuel sources allowed are those that can be turned off instantly such as propane stoves.

“Most state parks are already under a fire restriction due to hot, dry conditions,” said MG Devereux, Deputy Director of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. “We are expanding these restrictions to prevent any unintentional fires in state parks that would add an unnecessary burden to firefighting efforts.”

As a reminder, fireworks are banned year-round in state parks and on beaches.

“We understand this is an inconvenience for campers, especially those who might not see an immediate local need for fire restrictions. We appreciate your patience and understanding,” Devereux added.

The ban is in effect through Monday’s solar eclipse.

— Jeremy Scott