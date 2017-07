Fire agencies in Washington County issued an outdoor burn ban Monday that will remain in effect until conditions present less of a fire risk.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said the ban includes Aloha, Beaverton, Durham, King City, Newberg, North Plains, Rivergrove, Sherwood, Tigard, Tualatin, West Linn, Wilsonville and unincorporated portions of Washington, Clackamas, Multnomah and Yamhill counties.

By FOX 12 Staff

