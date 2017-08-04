Fire In Aloha Spreads To Three Homes

Firefighters had their hands full in 100-plus degree heat on Thursday afternoon battling a fire that spread to three homes on Southwest 201st Avenue near Jay Street.

It was reported just before 1:00. Crews with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue arrived as flames were spreading to a second home. Embers spread to the cedar shake roof of a third.

An adult was treated for burns. Investigators have not said what sparked the fire.

Extreme fire conditions, heat and low humidity were a real concern for firefighters, who were weighed down with 90 lbs. of gear and equipment. Rehab units responded to make sure they were kept hydrated.

— Jeremy Scott