Fire displaces Hillsboro family

Crews battled a house fire on Southeast Ariel Street near Century Boulevard in Hillsboro on Monday night.

Four adults live at the home. A woman was there when the fire started just after 9:30. She noticed smoke, got out and called 911.

Firefighters found flames burning outside on the back on the house. It caused smoke damage inside. They made sure that it had not spread to the attic and crawl space before mopping up the scene.

Investigators have not said what caused the fire.

A neighbor complained of difficulty breathing from the smoke and was treated by EMT’s on scene.

