Fire Destroys Historic Gales Creek Community Hall

The former Gales Creek Community Hall on Old Wilson River Road was destroyed in a fire on Sunday morning.

Investigators think it was started by a wood stove, but they can’t be sure since there’s not much left standing. It collapsed with just one corner of the structure remaining upright.

Nobody was supposed to be there because it was no longer safe. But one person was at the time and they had to jump from a window to make it out. They were taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

There was no sign of two dogs reportedly inside.

Firefighters from neighboring Forest Grove had to contend with a fallen power line while putting out the fire.

The hall was built in 1927.

— Jeremy Scott