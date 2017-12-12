Fire destroys Hillsboro trailer home

Fire destroyed a trailer home near Southeast 7th and Maple in Hillsboro on Monday night.

A smoke alarm alerted one of the homeowners. He found fire burning in a bedroom and attempted to smother it with a blanket, suffering burns to his hands.

The Red Cross is assisting the man and his wife with temporary housing.

Investigators are sifting through the rubble to help determine the cause.

Fire officials remind everyone to make sure that smoke alarms are installed and working, and check them each month by pressing the test button.

— Jeremy Scott