FBI: ‘Small explosion’ in suspect’s vehicle after chase in Washington Co.

Federal agents said there was a small explosion in the vehicle of a suspect after he fled from an attempted traffic stop in Washington County Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, FBI agents working with other partner agencies served a federal search warrant related to possible explosives at an apartment located in the 18000 block of Northwest Rock Creek Circle.

A Washington County deputy who was approaching the vehicle when the explosion happened has been taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. Agents noted that the suspect was also being transferred to a hospital for evaluation.

— Fox 12 Staff

