A bank robber dubbed the “Harry Potter Bandit” who was wanted in connection with at least six bank robberies in Oregon and Washington is now in federal custody, according to the FBI.

Caleb Andrew Dierlam, 20, was arrested at his home in Mill Creek, Washington on Dec. 14. He was scheduled to appear in federal court in Seattle on Tuesday.

By FOX 12 Staff

