Father shocked after adult son accused of decapitating mom

A weeping father spoke in shock as he described his son who is accused of decapitating his mother on Mother’s Day and bringing her head to a grocery store in rural Oregon.

“I never foresaw a problem. If I had I would have stopped it,” David Webb told The Associated Press before bursting into loud sobs during a phone interview. “I just can’t believe I lost my wife and son in one day. … I don’t know. I wish I did. I wish I had some answers, but I don’t. I waited all my life to retire with my wife, and now I can’t. That’s all I know.”

By The Associated Press

Read more HERE from KPTV.com