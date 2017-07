An Oregon family is mourning the loss of one of their own after a logging accident in Tillamook County on Wednesday.

The Tillamook County Sheriff’s office says that Casey Schlundt, 32, died when an unexpected log shift caused a cable to break. Investigators say the logs and Schlundt fell about 50 feet, killing the Philomath native.

By Johnathan Hendricks

